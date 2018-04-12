How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Companies including banks and technology and health care firms fell Wednesday after U.S. stocks had surged the day before. Oil prices hit a three-year high after President Donald trump tweeted that the U.S. will launch missiles at targets in Syria.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 14.68 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,642.19.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 218.55 points, or 0.9 percent, to 24,189.45.

The Nasdaq composite lost 25.27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,069.03.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 3.26 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,546.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 37.72 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Dow is up 256.69 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 153.92 points, or 2.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 33.40 points, or 2.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 31.42 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Dow is down 529.77 points, or 2.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 165.64 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.19 points, or 0.7 percent.