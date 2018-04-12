Facebook and Occidental Petroleum climb while CBS slumps

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Analogic Inc., down $12.70 to $83.35

The medical and security imaging equipment maker agreed to be bought for $84 a share, less than investors hoped.

Fastenal Co., down $3.37 to $51.05

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted a smaller profit than Wall Street expected.

CBS Corp., down $1.11 to $51.01

According to reports, controlling shareholder Shari Redstone might be willing to replace CEO Les Moonves to get CBS and Viacom to merge.

Bank of America Corp., down 58 cents to $29.90

After a big gain Tuesday, banks slipped along with interest rates.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.17 to $71.68

Energy companies kept rising as the price of U.S. crude oil reached a three-year high.

Newmont Mining Corp., up $1.17 to $40.64

The price of gold jumped Wednesday, which helped mining companies.

T-Mobile US Inc., down 21 cents to $62.92

There were reports that Sprint and T-Mobile have restarted talks about a possible combination.

Facebook Inc., up $1.28 to $166.32

The social media company rose for a second day as CEO Mark Zuckerberg completed his congressional testimony.