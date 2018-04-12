  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/12 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2580 Up 49
May 2498 2560 2466 2547 Up 58
Jul 2605 Up 47
Jul 2541 2593 2514 2580 Up 49
Sep 2566 2617 2541 2605 Up 47
Dec 2576 2626 2551 2615 Up 47
Mar 2571 2616 2544 2606 Up 46
May 2572 2612 2552 2607 Up 45
Jul 2573 2609 2561 2609 Up 45
Sep 2569 2612 2565 2612 Up 44
Dec 2605 2625 2599 2615 Up 43
Mar 2633 Up 43