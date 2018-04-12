BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2580 Up 49 May 2498 2560 2466 2547 Up 58 Jul 2605 Up 47 Jul 2541 2593 2514 2580 Up 49 Sep 2566 2617 2541 2605 Up 47 Dec 2576 2626 2551 2615 Up 47 Mar 2571 2616 2544 2606 Up 46 May 2572 2612 2552 2607 Up 45 Jul 2573 2609 2561 2609 Up 45 Sep 2569 2612 2565 2612 Up 44 Dec 2605 2625 2599 2615 Up 43 Mar 2633 Up 43