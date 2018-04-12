  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/12 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Apr 311.75 311.75 310.45 311.20 Down 1.90
May 313.80 314.75 310.15 311.70 Down 2.00
Jun 314.35 315.65 311.60 312.65 Down 1.95
Jul 315.70 316.55 312.00 313.55 Down 1.95
Aug 316.05 316.05 314.40 314.40 Down 1.95
Sep 317.30 318.25 314.00 315.20 Down 2.00
Oct 317.10 317.10 316.00 316.10 Down 2.00
Nov 317.90 317.90 316.90 316.90 Down 2.05
Dec 319.20 320.50 316.40 317.40 Down 2.05
Jan 317.20 318.25 317.20 318.25 Down 2.05
Feb 320.40 320.40 318.90 318.90 Down 2.05
Mar 321.80 322.45 318.80 319.35 Down 2.10
Apr 320.05 Down 2.15
May 319.85 321.25 319.85 320.55 Down 2.15
Jun 324.60 324.60 321.25 321.25 Down 2.15
Jul 321.70 Down 2.20
Aug 322.25 Down 2.20
Sep 322.75 Down 2.20
Oct 323.20 Down 2.20
Nov 323.55 Down 2.20
Dec 325.30 325.30 323.95 323.95 Down 2.15
Jan 324.20 Down 2.15
Feb 324.30 Down 2.15
Mar 324.60 Down 2.10
May 324.70 Down 2.10
Jul 324.75 Down 2.10
Sep 324.80 Down 2.10
Dec 324.85 Down 2.10
Mar 324.90 Down 2.10
May 324.95 Down 2.10
Jul 325.00 Down 2.10
Sep 325.05 Down 2.10
Dec 325.10 Down 2.10
Mar 325.15 Down 2.10
May 325.20 Down 2.10
Jul 325.25 Down 2.10
Sep 325.30 Down 2.10
Dec 325.35 Down 2.10
Mar 325.40 Down 2.10