New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Apr
|311.75
|311.75
|310.45
|311.20 Down 1.90
|May
|313.80
|314.75
|310.15
|311.70 Down 2.00
|Jun
|314.35
|315.65
|311.60
|312.65 Down 1.95
|Jul
|315.70
|316.55
|312.00
|313.55 Down 1.95
|Aug
|316.05
|316.05
|314.40
|314.40 Down 1.95
|Sep
|317.30
|318.25
|314.00
|315.20 Down 2.00
|Oct
|317.10
|317.10
|316.00
|316.10 Down 2.00
|Nov
|317.90
|317.90
|316.90
|316.90 Down 2.05
|Dec
|319.20
|320.50
|316.40
|317.40 Down 2.05
|Jan
|317.20
|318.25
|317.20
|318.25 Down 2.05
|Feb
|320.40
|320.40
|318.90
|318.90 Down 2.05
|Mar
|321.80
|322.45
|318.80
|319.35 Down 2.10
|Apr
|320.05 Down 2.15
|May
|319.85
|321.25
|319.85
|320.55 Down 2.15
|Jun
|324.60
|324.60
|321.25
|321.25 Down 2.15
|Jul
|321.70 Down 2.20
|Aug
|322.25 Down 2.20
|Sep
|322.75 Down 2.20
|Oct
|323.20 Down 2.20
|Nov
|323.55 Down 2.20
|Dec
|325.30
|325.30
|323.95
|323.95 Down 2.15
|Jan
|324.20 Down 2.15
|Feb
|324.30 Down 2.15
|Mar
|324.60 Down 2.10
|May
|324.70 Down 2.10
|Jul
|324.75 Down 2.10
|Sep
|324.80 Down 2.10
|Dec
|324.85 Down 2.10
|Mar
|324.90 Down 2.10
|May
|324.95 Down 2.10
|Jul
|325.00 Down 2.10
|Sep
|325.05 Down 2.10
|Dec
|325.10 Down 2.10
|Mar
|325.15 Down 2.10
|May
|325.20 Down 2.10
|Jul
|325.25 Down 2.10
|Sep
|325.30 Down 2.10
|Dec
|325.35 Down 2.10
|Mar
|325.40 Down 2.10