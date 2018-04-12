New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|120.25
|Up
|.70
|May
|117.85
|118.35
|116.50
|118.15
|Up
|.55
|Jul
|122.30
|Up
|.65
|Jul
|119.70
|120.45
|118.60
|120.25
|Up
|.70
|Sep
|121.70
|122.50
|120.70
|122.30
|Up
|.65
|Dec
|125.30
|125.75
|124.15
|125.60
|Up
|.60
|Mar
|128.50
|129.30
|127.80
|129.10
|Up
|.60
|May
|130.75
|131.65
|130.25
|131.45
|Up
|.55
|Jul
|133.10
|133.65
|132.55
|133.60
|Up
|.55
|Sep
|135.15
|135.55
|134.55
|135.50
|Up
|.55
|Dec
|138.10
|138.30
|137.75
|138.30
|Up
|.50
|Mar
|140.90
|141.05
|140.50
|141.05
|Up
|.45
|May
|142.45
|142.85
|142.25
|142.85
|Up
|.45
|Jul
|144.15
|144.60
|143.90
|144.60
|Up
|.40
|Sep
|145.75
|146.30
|145.50
|146.30
|Up
|.40
|Dec
|148.15
|148.80
|147.90
|148.80
|Up
|.35
|Mar
|150.65
|Up
|.35