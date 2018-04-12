Finances of Florida school shooting suspect issue at hearing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Public defenders of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz say he should continue to be represented at taxpayer expense because he likely doesn't have the assets to pay a private lawyer for a multi-million dollar case.

The Broward County Public Defender's office urged a judge Wednesday to classify Cruz as indigent despite evidence he could have access to $30,000 or more. They say that's far too little to hire a lawyer for such a massive case.

The judge plans a ruling by April 27.

Cruz is charged with killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the Feb. 14 mass shooting. He faces the death penalty if convicted. His lawyers say he would plead guilty if the death penalty is waived.