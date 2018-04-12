In Kiev, borscht, Maidan and a side trip to Chernobyl

This Sept. 21, 2017 photo shows Saint Andrew's Church in Kiev, Ukraine. The 18th century Baroque stunner is by Italian architect Bartolomeo Rastrelli.
This Sept. 21, 2017 photo taken in Kiev, Ukraine, shows Maidan, the site of deadly protests in 2014 that ushered in the country's pro-European revolut
This Sept. 21, 2017 photo shows Landscape Alley, a whimsical sculpture park and kids play area in Kiev, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Nicole Evatt)
In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo shoppers sift through thrift store finds at Lesnaya market in Kiev, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Nicole Evatt)
This Sept. 20, 2017 photo shows what remains of a home in Kopachi village, Ukraine. The area was evacuated after the nuclear accident at the Chernobyl
This Sept. 20, 2017 photo shows a bumper car ride in an abandoned amusement park in Pripyat, Ukraine. The area was evacuated after the nuclear acciden
This Sept. 21, 2017 photo shows the 500-ton Motherland Monument which sits on the bank of the Dnieper River in Kiev, Ukraine. The grand statue commemo
This Sept. 22, 2017 photo shows a seating area in the Mezhyhirya Residence located in the village of Novi Petrivtsi, north of Kiev, Ukraine. The massi
This Sept. 22, 2017 photo shows the Mezhyhirya Residence in the village of Novi Petrivtsi, north of Kiev, Ukraine. The massive estate was the home of
This Sept. 22, 2017 photo shows St. Sophia's Cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine. The cathedral is a gold-and green-domed UNESCO World Heritage Site offering a
This Sept. 20, 2017 photo shows what remains of a kindergarten in Kopachi village, Ukraine. The area was evacuated after the nuclear accident at the C
This Sept. 21, 2017 photo shows the historic Yaroslava bakery in Kiev, Ukraine. The bakery serves traditional treats, coffee and juices. Don't miss th
KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's capital city, Kiev, has remained a vibrant, engaging place to visit despite years of political upheaval and economic turmoil.
For travelers, its food and culture rival the best of Europe at a fraction of the price.
Attractions include Maidan (my-DON), the square where deadly protests were held in 2014, now a tourist hotspot, and St. Sophia's Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Have some hearty borscht soup and other Ukrainian fare at Puzata Hata, a popular chain.
The Lesnaya flea market is a wonderland of secondhand clothes and stalls of flowers, produce and knockoffs.
On a day trip, you may also visit the site of the world's worst nuclear accident, the Chernobyl disaster. How much radiation will you get? They say less than your last dental X-ray.