In Kiev, borscht, Maidan and a side trip to Chernobyl

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's capital city, Kiev, has remained a vibrant, engaging place to visit despite years of political upheaval and economic turmoil.

For travelers, its food and culture rival the best of Europe at a fraction of the price.

Attractions include Maidan (my-DON), the square where deadly protests were held in 2014, now a tourist hotspot, and St. Sophia's Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Have some hearty borscht soup and other Ukrainian fare at Puzata Hata, a popular chain.

The Lesnaya flea market is a wonderland of secondhand clothes and stalls of flowers, produce and knockoffs.

On a day trip, you may also visit the site of the world's worst nuclear accident, the Chernobyl disaster. How much radiation will you get? They say less than your last dental X-ray.