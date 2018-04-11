US Open champ Stephens, runner-up Keys on US Fed Cup team

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, runner-up Madison Keys and semifinalist CoCo Vandeweghe, along with former No. 1 doubles player Bethanie Mattek-Sands, are on the American roster that will face France in the Fed Cup semifinals.

The U.S. Tennis Association has announced captain Kathy Rinaldi's picks for the April 21-22 matches on an indoor clay court in Aix-en-Provence, France.

Stephens is ranked No. 9 this week, with Keys 13th and Vandeweghe 16th.

Mattek-Sands returned to action last month after being sidelined since July, when she dislocated her right kneecap and ruptured her patellar tendon during a singles match at Wimbledon.

The French team is Kristina Mladenovic, Pauline Parmentier and Amandine Hesse.

Both countries are missing their highest-ranked player: No. 8 Venus Williams for the U.S., and No. 7 Caroline Garcia for France.

The U.S. owns an 11-2 record against France in the Fed Cup. The French won their most recent meeting, in 2014.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis