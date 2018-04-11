  1. Home
Russia: Putin says world affairs 'cannot but cause anxiety'

By  Associated Press
2018/04/11 23:22

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that although geopolitical tensions around an "all the more chaotic world" are causing anxiety, he hopes that "common sense will prevail."

Speaking to new ambassadors on Wednesday, Putin said: "The state of world affairs cannot but cause anxiety. The situation in the world is becoming all the more chaotic."

The Russian leader continued: "Nonetheless, we hope that common sense will prevail and international relations will go on a constructive course, that all the world's systems will become more stable and predictable."

Putin did not specify any particular conflicts in his remarks, which he made as the United States is threatening to attack Syria's Russia-backed forces over a reported chemical weapons attack.