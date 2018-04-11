Nationals DFA Montero, reinstate Wieters, put Eaton on DL

WASHINGTON (AP) — Catcher Miguel Montero has been designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals after going 0 for 11 in four games this season.

In other moves before facing Atlanta on Wednesday, the Nationals reinstated catcher Matt Wieters from the 10-day disabled list, put left fielder Adam Eaton on the DL and selected the contract of outfielder Moises Sierra.

The 34-year-old Montero agreed to a deal with the Nationals shortly before spring training and began the season as Wieters' backup. But Wieters appeared in only two games before straining his left oblique muscle, making Montero the starter on a temporary basis.

Pedro Severino was called up to be the second catcher and played well, batting .368 and earning the job as the primary backup now that Wieters is returning.

