Raptors convert G League MVP's 2-way deal to NBA contract

MIAMI (AP) — The G League MVP is now eligible for the NBA playoffs.

The Toronto Raptors converted guard Lorenzo Brown's contract to a standard NBA deal on Wednesday, meaning he'll be available to them in the postseason that starts this weekend.

Brown had been on a two-way deal, and he is with the Raptors for their regular-season finale at Miami.

He averaged 18.8 points and 8.9 assists for Raptors 905 this season on his way to winning the G League MVP. In 14 appearances with Toronto this season entering Wednesday, Brown has averaged 2.3 points and 1.1 rebounds.

Brown had a season-high 11 points against Detroit on Monday.

