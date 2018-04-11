The Latest: Mulvaney on Hill to discuss direction of CFPB

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the House hearing on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

Mick Mulvaney is appearing before Congress Wednesday, where the acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is likely to face tough questions from Democrats worried that the watchdog agency is taking a business-friendly approach at the expense of consumers.

In prepared testimony for the House Financial Services Committee, Mulvaney outlines steps to make the bureau more accountable to Congress and the president. Republicans have long held that the CFPB, created following the financial crisis, is too independent and powerful.

The hearing began shortly after 10 a.m.

Since Mulvaney took over in November, the bureau has not issued an enforcement action against any financial company and has dropped cases against payday lenders.