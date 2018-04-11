Austrian police raid international biathlon federation

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — The International Biathlon Union says its headquarters have been raided by Austrian police investigating the body's president and secretary general.

The IBU says secretary general Nicole Resch "has requested a leave of absence" because of the investigation. There is no word on president Anders Besseberg, who has led the IBU since it was founded in 1993.

The IBU hasn't said what the Austrian Federal Criminal Police was looking for during Tuesday's raid, only that the investigation was "focusing on" Resch and Besseberg.

The IBU says its executive board "is taking the matter extremely seriously and continues to be committed to operating under the highest standards of good governance and transparency."