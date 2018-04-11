WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--REAL MADRID-JUVENTUS

MADRID — A day after seeing Barcelona relinquish a three-goal advantage, Real Madrid tries to protect its 3-0 lead against Juventus and reach the Champions League semifinals for the eighth straight season. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--BAYERN-SEVILLA

MUNICH — After a 2-1 win in the first leg, Bayern Munich looks to finish the job at home against Sevilla and reach the Champions League semifinals for the sixth time in seven years. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

COM--COMMONWEALTH GAMES ROUNDUP

GOLD COAST, Australia — Cameroon officials say eight of their athletes at the Commonwealth Games have gone missing from the athletes village, with two failing to turn up for competitions. The officials say the five boxers and three weightlifters left the Gold Coast village over the past three days but authorities say they have not broken any law. By John Pye. SENT: 740 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--BARCELONA?S LETDOWN

MADRID — The Champions League has become a tough challenge for Barcelona. The Spanish club has dominated nearly every competition it has played in the last few years, but has failed to succeed in the one that matters the most. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

SOC--ROMA-DZEKO'S DETERMINATION

ROME — Edin Dzeko surprised a lot of people when he turned down a lucrative offer from Premier League champion Chelsea in January to stay with Roma. Pledging his allegiance for Roma then, Dzeko declared that he was determined to accomplish something important with the Italian club. Consider his desire realized. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 810 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — 76ers win 15th straight, move closer to No. 3 seed in East. SENT: 850 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Betts hits slam, Red Sox rout Yanks 14-1 for 9th win in row. SENT: 1,740 words, photos.

