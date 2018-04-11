Hsinchu City Govt: Now is best time to watch Black-winged Stilts in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Since the end of February this year, the Jincheng Lake (金城湖) in Hsinchu City has been alive with migratory birds, including thousands of Black-winged Stilts and five Black-faced Spoonbills, Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) said Wednesday while inviting the public to come to the city to watch and take photos of these enchanting birds.

Lin said the city government renovated the Jincheng Lake bird watching area last year and completed three bird watching platforms and one sea viewing platform around the lake area.

Hsinchu Department of Economic Development Director Wu Chia-tien (吳甲天) said the Black-winged Stilt is a large black and white wader with long orange-red legs and a straight black bill. It is an elegant species in a wetland ecosystem, and there are thousands of them staying by the Jincheng Lake in the Siangshan Wetland this spring, Wu said, adding that their mud nests have popped up around the small ponds beside the lake. The director said that now is the best time to come here and watch the birds.

The Siangshan Wetland in Hsinchu City, which attracts migrant birds to stay temporarily and look for food, is an important bird watching spot in northern Taiwan, Wu said.

This year, five Black-faced Spoonbills and a Eurasian Spoonbill chose to stay in Hsinchu for the winter after arriving at the Siangshan Wetland in November last year, whereas most of their kin flew away to places farther south after eating and resting in the wetland, Wu said. Currently the spoonbills can still be spotted by the Jincheng Lake and its adjacent areas, he added.

(photo courtesy of Hsinchu City Government)

(photo courtesy of Hsinchu City Government)

(photo courtesy of Hsinchu City Government)