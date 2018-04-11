BC-COM--Medal Standings,0151

Commonwealth Games Medal Standings

Gold Coast, Australia After Medal Events Wednesday G S B Total

Australia 57 43 45 145

England 25 30 21 76

India 12 4 8 24

South Africa 10 7 9 26

New Zealand 9 10 8 27

Canada 8 22 17 47

Scotland 7 11 14 32

Wales 7 8 8 23

Cyprus 5 0 2 7

Nigeria 4 4 0 8

Jamaica 3 5 4 12

Malaysia 3 3 5 11

Samoa 2 2 0 4

Botswana 2 1 0 3

Uganda 2 0 1 3

Papua New Guinea 1 2 0 3

Singapore 1 1 1 3

Trinidad and Tobago 1 1 0 2

Fiji 1 0 1 2

Northern Ireland 1 0 1 2

Bermuda 1 0 0 1

Grenada 1 0 0 1

Kenya 0 3 3 6

Bangladesh 0 2 0 2

Sri Lanka 0 1 3 4

Bahamas 0 1 0 1

Isle of Man 0 1 0 1

Mauritius 0 1 0 1

Nauru 0 1 0 1

Pakistan 0 0 2 2

Cameroon 0 0 1 1

Cook Islands 0 0 1 1

Dominica 0 0 1 1

Malta 0 0 1 1

Norfolk Island 0 0 1 1

Solomon Islands 0 0 1 1

Vanuatu 0 0 1 1