BC-COM--Medal Standings

%ednotes(Eds: Silver and bronze not awarded in some Paralympic events<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Gold Coast, Australia
|After Medal Events Wednesday
|G
|S
|B
|Total
Australia 57 43 45 145
England 25 30 21 76
India 12 4 8 24
South Africa 10 7 9 26
New Zealand 9 10 8 27
Canada 8 22 17 47
Scotland 7 11 14 32
Wales 7 8 8 23
Cyprus 5 0 2 7
Nigeria 4 4 0 8
Jamaica 3 5 4 12
Malaysia 3 3 5 11
Samoa 2 2 0 4
Botswana 2 1 0 3
Uganda 2 0 1 3
Papua New Guinea 1 2 0 3
Singapore 1 1 1 3
Trinidad and Tobago 1 1 0 2
Fiji 1 0 1 2
Northern Ireland 1 0 1 2
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Grenada 1 0 0 1
Kenya 0 3 3 6
Bangladesh 0 2 0 2
Sri Lanka 0 1 3 4
Bahamas 0 1 0 1
Isle of Man 0 1 0 1
Mauritius 0 1 0 1
Nauru 0 1 0 1
Pakistan 0 0 2 2
Cameroon 0 0 1 1
Cook Islands 0 0 1 1
Dominica 0 0 1 1
Malta 0 0 1 1
Norfolk Island 0 0 1 1
Solomon Islands 0 0 1 1
Vanuatu 0 0 1 1