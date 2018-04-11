Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 11, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;92;79;A thunderstorm;88;78;W;9;74%;74%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunlit, less humid;91;79;Mostly cloudy;93;79;NNW;8;34%;26%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;67;53;Mostly sunny, nice;73;54;W;9;65%;8%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;60;51;A shower or two;60;54;S;15;54%;66%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. t-storm;64;51;Some sun, pleasant;65;50;ENE;14;78%;67%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;50;33;Inc. clouds;52;35;ESE;5;55%;5%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;81;53;Sunshine;84;60;SSW;7;19%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Milder;53;37;High clouds, breezy;57;44;S;16;50%;6%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;94;73;Mostly sunny and hot;93;72;ENE;6;53%;9%;7

Athens, Greece;Cloudy;72;53;Sunny and pleasant;75;54;SSW;5;52%;2%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower;58;51;Showers around;64;58;WSW;16;59%;84%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine, pleasant;87;64;Strong thunderstorms;75;62;ESE;7;74%;82%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;96;75;A shower in the a.m.;92;76;E;5;72%;80%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;92;69;Inc. clouds;90;69;ESE;5;53%;42%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;95;80;Mostly sunny;96;81;S;8;61%;11%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Afternoon showers;57;47;Mostly sunny;61;52;SW;13;63%;71%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;75;48;Mostly cloudy;72;45;ENE;8;20%;55%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;75;55;Sunny and very warm;81;59;SE;7;55%;26%;6

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;68;54;A t-storm in spots;74;60;ESE;13;63%;53%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;64;50;Occasional rain;61;49;ESE;4;90%;89%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;78;60;A thunderstorm;75;60;ESE;10;69%;71%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;70;50;Partly sunny;74;55;E;12;56%;84%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing;59;49;A t-storm in spots;63;51;S;7;77%;55%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds, warm;79;50;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;ESE;7;58%;5%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;Mostly sunny;76;57;ESE;8;59%;75%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Heavy thunderstorms;85;65;Cooler with clearing;68;52;SE;11;44%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or t-storm;84;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;65;WSW;4;48%;85%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;73;50;Partly sunny, nice;71;51;WNW;8;38%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;86;65;Periods of sun, warm;93;73;SSE;8;17%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;81;57;Sunshine, pleasant;78;59;SSW;11;46%;42%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;80;67;Clouds and sun;82;66;ENE;4;63%;36%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;93;82;Inc. clouds;94;81;SE;7;68%;9%;12

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;60;51;Nice with some sun;65;50;ENE;12;66%;64%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;Afternoon showers;86;77;SSE;5;78%;88%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;48;40;Mostly sunny;52;44;E;19;65%;30%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;77;65;Clouds and sun, nice;76;65;NNE;14;73%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;61;Partly sunny;80;68;S;16;66%;72%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;88;75;Couple of t-storms;83;75;SSW;8;89%;85%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;91;71;A t-storm in spots;93;70;W;7;57%;40%;10

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;77;49;Partly sunny, breezy;76;35;WNW;16;19%;32%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;Hotter;98;78;SSW;8;54%;36%;11

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;SE;5;69%;53%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Low clouds;51;45;Cloudy with a shower;49;44;ENE;13;91%;55%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;71;45;Sunny and delightful;72;46;NNE;7;29%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;62;53;Cloudy with showers;61;51;WSW;18;77%;93%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;82;76;Partly sunny, humid;89;76;SE;9;74%;12%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;76;59;A morning shower;69;58;SE;9;73%;63%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;84;68;An afternoon shower;86;70;E;8;61%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny, but chilly;42;24;Mostly cloudy;45;28;NNW;6;56%;0%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;95;80;Mostly sunny, warm;97;80;SE;10;59%;9%;13

Hong Kong, China;Nice with sunshine;83;72;Mostly sunny, humid;84;73;SE;7;72%;29%;11

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;81;74;A shower in spots;82;73;ENE;12;71%;56%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;94;72;Hazy sun;94;73;N;5;44%;6%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;A p.m. thunderstorm;79;59;Sunny and nice;82;59;N;8;51%;0%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;High clouds and warm;73;58;Mostly sunny, warm;73;56;ENE;6;70%;8%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;A p.m. shower or two;92;77;E;7;68%;73%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;89;74;Sunny and pleasant;90;71;N;10;40%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower or t-storm;69;53;A shower in the a.m.;64;52;N;9;73%;66%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;Sunny and nice;74;40;NNE;5;14%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;Hot with hazy sun;102;77;WNW;10;26%;1%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;77;56;A t-storm in spots;78;56;S;7;68%;45%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;100;74;Plenty of sun;102;74;NNE;11;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy, warm;76;46;Cooler but pleasant;62;47;E;10;61%;44%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;88;75;Partly sunny;88;75;NE;8;55%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;88;74;A t-storm around;88;73;S;6;69%;83%;4

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun;94;74;A t-storm in spots;99;76;SW;8;59%;48%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Turning cloudy;95;76;A t-storm in spots;94;77;NW;5;72%;83%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;66;33;A t-storm in spots;65;38;E;9;43%;81%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;91;77;A morning t-storm;89;77;SW;7;72%;76%;13

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;75;67;Turning sunny;73;66;SSE;4;74%;29%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouding up;59;51;Clearing and showers;55;50;W;13;82%;99%;7

London, United Kingdom;Occasional rain;57;47;Low clouds;57;47;NNE;8;84%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine and cooler;75;55;Partly sunny, windy;70;52;WNW;19;42%;5%;9

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;Mostly cloudy;86;77;SSW;5;76%;71%;5

Madrid, Spain;Cloudy;52;40;A p.m. shower or two;54;45;SE;8;65%;92%;2

Male, Maldives;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;80;A t-storm around;91;82;NNW;5;63%;64%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;76;ESE;6;80%;66%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;92;79;Mostly sunny;94;79;E;10;56%;34%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing and warm;82;61;Partly sunny, warm;82;53;SSW;11;43%;39%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;71;55;A t-storm in spots;73;54;SSW;5;47%;65%;13

Miami, United States;Sunny intervals;84;71;Partly sunny;81;72;E;12;59%;35%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clearing and cooler;53;35;Clouds and sunshine;52;35;E;11;50%;14%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;89;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;81;SE;7;70%;73%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Heavy thunderstorms;87;64;Cooler with clearing;69;57;SSE;13;53%;26%;4

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;43;33;Cloudy, rain;46;34;NE;3;68%;95%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, cooler;45;27;Partly sunny;50;32;WSW;4;35%;1%;4

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;93;79;Hazy sun;91;79;NW;7;64%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;75;60;Couple of t-storms;76;62;NE;8;76%;90%;13

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;52;43;Decreasing clouds;61;55;SSW;11;49%;34%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;76;56;Partly sunny;78;56;W;8;57%;27%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and snow shower;38;34;Cloudy and milder;49;36;SW;15;82%;69%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;71;55;Partly sunny;70;47;N;8;53%;1%;7

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;45;27;Plenty of sunshine;47;29;NNE;6;53%;0%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain this afternoon;44;28;Periods of rain;42;32;NW;10;78%;92%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;85;77;Mostly cloudy;85;79;SE;7;74%;78%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;NW;9;72%;72%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;87;73;A shower;86;73;E;9;73%;66%;13

Paris, France;Some sun, pleasant;67;47;Showers around;62;49;SSW;5;67%;69%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and nice;73;55;A shower in the a.m.;70;56;S;10;66%;57%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with sunshine;98;80;Partly sunny, warm;99;80;S;6;54%;33%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Afternoon t-storms;84;75;Inc. clouds;89;76;NNE;9;74%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;70;An afternoon shower;91;71;NNE;5;48%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, nice;67;52;Mostly sunny;73;57;ESE;14;48%;75%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and pleasant;69;38;Plenty of sunshine;60;35;NW;10;32%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;64;53;A little a.m. rain;69;54;SE;7;72%;96%;8

Rabat, Morocco;A shower;61;51;Showers around;65;49;W;17;75%;94%;3

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;80;74;Showers;83;75;ESE;6;79%;96%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and windy;47;43;A little a.m. rain;46;41;E;9;88%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;Plenty of sunshine;53;32;Plenty of sunshine;53;34;E;7;51%;0%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;85;72;High clouds;87;75;N;5;67%;40%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Variable cloudiness;89;69;Mostly sunny;92;64;W;12;28%;25%;11

Rome, Italy;A shower in the p.m.;70;54;Showers and t-storms;63;51;SE;6;82%;71%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sun;45;28;Mainly cloudy;48;30;N;7;52%;2%;3

San Francisco, United States;Showers around;58;48;Partly sunny, windy;57;46;NW;22;61%;18%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;80;62;Partial sunshine;80;62;ENE;7;69%;55%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;74;A shower in spots;85;75;SE;13;67%;78%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;74;66;Partly sunny, humid;77;66;WNW;6;85%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;74;51;Partly sunny, nice;75;50;W;6;41%;33%;14

Santiago, Chile;A shower;72;47;Sunshine and warmer;80;51;SW;3;41%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;84;71;An afternoon shower;83;70;NE;4;72%;68%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;56;48;Showers, some heavy;52;47;SW;6;90%;95%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy, rain;53;41;A little rain;51;44;SSW;9;71%;75%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;67;44;Mostly sunny;66;43;N;7;37%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;84;61;Cloudy and warm;70;59;ESE;13;66%;69%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Inc. clouds;91;80;A shower in the p.m.;92;80;N;6;75%;70%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in the p.m.;75;48;Sunshine;77;49;SSE;7;53%;13%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;74;A shower or two;84;75;E;14;69%;75%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;46;30;Sunshine;47;32;ENE;7;57%;0%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;82;68;Sunshine and warm;90;72;NW;10;49%;0%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warm;87;71;A t-storm or two;90;72;SE;6;61%;67%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Plenty of sunshine;46;28;Increasing clouds;49;30;E;6;53%;0%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;66;46;Sunny and nice;74;49;ENE;5;35%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning out cloudy;70;50;A shower in the p.m.;75;51;NNE;6;50%;91%;7

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;75;60;Cloudy;75;59;E;7;17%;27%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;70;57;Turning sunny;75;61;NE;7;57%;3%;8

Tirana, Albania;Decreasing clouds;74;53;Sunny and very warm;82;54;NNE;5;47%;21%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;70;59;Sun and clouds;74;51;NW;7;53%;1%;8

Toronto, Canada;Rain this afternoon;43;33;Morning rain;52;37;WNW;15;82%;81%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;62;Sunny and delightful;82;61;ESE;4;35%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing and warmer;77;54;Decreasing clouds;67;52;E;6;62%;16%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cool;52;29;Rain and drizzle;49;28;NE;13;34%;78%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with rain;49;40;Showers around;51;42;SSE;7;61%;90%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, mild;71;54;A t-storm around;74;56;SE;14;58%;80%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Lots of sun, warmer;99;76;Sunshine, summerlike;101;76;WSW;5;42%;7%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine and cooler;54;38;Partly sunny;54;38;ESE;11;52%;10%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;67;49;Mostly cloudy, mild;69;51;E;13;54%;18%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;52;50;A shower in the p.m.;59;49;SW;17;64%;66%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;100;78;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;WSW;7;39%;11%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;72;46;Clouds and sun;73;49;NNE;5;41%;25%;5

_____

_____

