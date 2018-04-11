Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 11, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;W;14;74%;74%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunlit, less humid;33;26;Mostly cloudy;34;26;NNW;13;34%;26%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;19;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;W;14;65%;8%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;15;10;A shower or two;15;12;S;24;54%;66%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. t-storm;18;10;Some sun, pleasant;18;10;ENE;22;78%;67%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;10;0;Inc. clouds;11;2;ESE;9;55%;5%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;27;12;Sunshine;29;16;SSW;11;19%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Milder;12;3;High clouds, breezy;14;6;S;26;50%;6%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;34;23;Mostly sunny and hot;34;22;ENE;10;53%;9%;7

Athens, Greece;Cloudy;22;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;SSW;9;52%;2%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower;15;10;Showers around;18;14;WSW;25;59%;84%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine, pleasant;31;18;Strong thunderstorms;24;16;ESE;12;74%;82%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;35;24;A shower in the a.m.;33;24;E;8;72%;80%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;33;21;Inc. clouds;32;21;ESE;8;53%;42%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;35;27;Mostly sunny;35;27;S;13;61%;11%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Afternoon showers;14;8;Mostly sunny;16;11;SW;20;63%;71%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;24;9;Mostly cloudy;22;7;ENE;13;20%;55%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;24;13;Sunny and very warm;27;15;SE;11;55%;26%;6

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;20;12;A t-storm in spots;23;15;ESE;21;63%;53%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;18;10;Occasional rain;16;9;ESE;6;90%;89%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;16;A thunderstorm;24;15;ESE;16;69%;71%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;21;10;Partly sunny;24;13;E;20;56%;84%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing;15;9;A t-storm in spots;17;10;S;11;77%;55%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds, warm;26;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;ESE;12;58%;5%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;Mostly sunny;25;14;ESE;12;59%;75%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Heavy thunderstorms;30;18;Cooler with clearing;20;11;SE;18;44%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or t-storm;29;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;18;WSW;7;48%;85%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;23;10;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;WNW;14;38%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;30;19;Periods of sun, warm;34;23;SSE;14;17%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;27;14;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;SSW;18;46%;42%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;20;Clouds and sun;28;19;ENE;6;63%;36%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;34;28;Inc. clouds;35;27;SE;12;68%;9%;12

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;16;11;Nice with some sun;18;10;ENE;19;66%;64%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;Afternoon showers;30;25;SSE;8;78%;88%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;9;4;Mostly sunny;11;7;E;30;65%;30%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;25;18;Clouds and sun, nice;24;18;NNE;23;73%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;16;Partly sunny;27;20;S;26;66%;72%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Couple of t-storms;28;24;SSW;12;89%;85%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;33;22;A t-storm in spots;34;21;W;11;57%;40%;10

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;25;10;Partly sunny, breezy;25;2;WNW;25;19%;32%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Hotter;37;26;SSW;13;54%;36%;11

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;SE;8;69%;53%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Low clouds;10;7;Cloudy with a shower;10;7;ENE;21;91%;55%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;21;7;Sunny and delightful;22;8;NNE;11;29%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;16;12;Cloudy with showers;16;11;WSW;30;77%;93%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;28;24;Partly sunny, humid;32;24;SE;14;74%;12%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;24;15;A morning shower;21;14;SE;14;73%;63%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;29;20;An afternoon shower;30;21;E;12;61%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny, but chilly;6;-4;Mostly cloudy;7;-2;NNW;9;56%;0%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;35;27;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;SE;16;59%;9%;13

Hong Kong, China;Nice with sunshine;28;22;Mostly sunny, humid;29;23;SE;11;72%;29%;11

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;27;23;A shower in spots;28;23;ENE;19;71%;56%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;34;22;Hazy sun;35;23;N;8;44%;6%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;A p.m. thunderstorm;26;15;Sunny and nice;28;15;N;13;51%;0%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;High clouds and warm;23;14;Mostly sunny, warm;23;13;ENE;10;70%;8%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;A p.m. shower or two;33;25;E;11;68%;73%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;N;16;40%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower or t-storm;20;12;A shower in the a.m.;18;11;N;14;73%;66%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;21;3;Sunny and nice;23;5;NNE;8;14%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;Hot with hazy sun;39;25;WNW;15;26%;1%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;25;13;A t-storm in spots;25;13;S;11;68%;45%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;38;23;Plenty of sun;39;23;NNE;18;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy, warm;25;8;Cooler but pleasant;16;9;E;16;61%;44%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NE;12;55%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;23;A t-storm around;31;23;S;10;69%;83%;4

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun;34;24;A t-storm in spots;37;24;SW;13;59%;48%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Turning cloudy;35;24;A t-storm in spots;34;25;NW;7;72%;83%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;19;0;A t-storm in spots;18;3;E;15;43%;81%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;33;25;A morning t-storm;32;25;SW;12;72%;76%;13

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;24;19;Turning sunny;23;19;SSE;7;74%;29%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouding up;15;11;Clearing and showers;13;10;W;21;82%;99%;7

London, United Kingdom;Occasional rain;14;8;Low clouds;14;8;NNE;13;84%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine and cooler;24;13;Partly sunny, windy;21;11;WNW;30;42%;5%;9

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;Mostly cloudy;30;25;SSW;8;76%;71%;5

Madrid, Spain;Cloudy;11;5;A p.m. shower or two;12;7;SE;13;65%;92%;2

Male, Maldives;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;27;A t-storm around;33;28;NNW;8;63%;64%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;ESE;10;80%;66%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;26;Mostly sunny;35;26;E;15;56%;34%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing and warm;28;16;Partly sunny, warm;28;12;SSW;18;43%;39%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;A t-storm in spots;23;12;SSW;8;47%;65%;13

Miami, United States;Sunny intervals;29;22;Partly sunny;27;22;E;19;59%;35%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clearing and cooler;12;2;Clouds and sunshine;11;2;E;18;50%;14%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;SE;12;70%;73%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Heavy thunderstorms;30;18;Cooler with clearing;21;14;SSE;21;53%;26%;4

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;6;0;Cloudy, rain;8;1;NE;6;68%;95%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, cooler;7;-3;Partly sunny;10;0;WSW;7;35%;1%;4

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;34;26;Hazy sun;33;26;NW;12;64%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;24;16;Couple of t-storms;24;17;NE;13;76%;90%;13

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;11;6;Decreasing clouds;16;13;SSW;18;49%;34%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;24;13;Partly sunny;25;13;W;13;57%;27%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and snow shower;3;1;Cloudy and milder;9;2;SW;24;82%;69%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;21;13;Partly sunny;21;8;N;13;53%;1%;7

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;7;-3;Plenty of sunshine;9;-1;NNE;9;53%;0%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain this afternoon;7;-2;Periods of rain;6;0;NW;16;78%;92%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;30;25;Mostly cloudy;30;26;SE;12;74%;78%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NW;14;72%;72%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;31;23;A shower;30;23;E;14;73%;66%;13

Paris, France;Some sun, pleasant;19;9;Showers around;17;9;SSW;9;67%;69%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and nice;23;13;A shower in the a.m.;21;13;S;17;66%;57%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with sunshine;37;27;Partly sunny, warm;37;27;S;10;54%;33%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Afternoon t-storms;29;24;Inc. clouds;32;24;NNE;15;74%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;21;An afternoon shower;33;22;NNE;7;48%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, nice;19;11;Mostly sunny;23;14;ESE;23;48%;75%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and pleasant;20;3;Plenty of sunshine;15;2;NW;16;32%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;18;12;A little a.m. rain;21;12;SE;12;72%;96%;8

Rabat, Morocco;A shower;16;10;Showers around;18;9;W;28;75%;94%;3

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;27;24;Showers;28;24;ESE;9;79%;96%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and windy;8;6;A little a.m. rain;8;5;E;15;88%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;Plenty of sunshine;12;0;Plenty of sunshine;12;1;E;12;51%;0%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;29;22;High clouds;30;24;N;8;67%;40%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Variable cloudiness;32;21;Mostly sunny;33;18;W;19;28%;25%;11

Rome, Italy;A shower in the p.m.;21;12;Showers and t-storms;17;10;SE;9;82%;71%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sun;7;-2;Mainly cloudy;9;-1;N;11;52%;2%;3

San Francisco, United States;Showers around;15;9;Partly sunny, windy;14;8;NW;36;61%;18%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;27;17;Partial sunshine;27;17;ENE;12;69%;55%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in spots;29;24;SE;20;67%;78%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;23;19;Partly sunny, humid;25;19;WNW;9;85%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;W;9;41%;33%;14

Santiago, Chile;A shower;22;8;Sunshine and warmer;27;10;SW;4;41%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;22;An afternoon shower;29;21;NE;7;72%;68%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;14;9;Showers, some heavy;11;8;SW;10;90%;95%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy, rain;12;5;A little rain;10;6;SSW;14;71%;75%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;19;6;Mostly sunny;19;6;N;11;37%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;29;16;Cloudy and warm;21;15;ESE;21;66%;69%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Inc. clouds;33;27;A shower in the p.m.;33;27;N;9;75%;70%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in the p.m.;24;9;Sunshine;25;10;SSE;11;53%;13%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower or two;29;24;E;22;69%;75%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;8;-1;Sunshine;8;0;ENE;12;57%;0%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;28;20;Sunshine and warm;32;22;NW;17;49%;0%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warm;31;22;A t-storm or two;32;22;SE;9;61%;67%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Plenty of sunshine;8;-2;Increasing clouds;9;-1;E;10;53%;0%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;19;8;Sunny and nice;23;10;ENE;9;35%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning out cloudy;21;10;A shower in the p.m.;24;11;NNE;10;50%;91%;7

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;24;15;Cloudy;24;15;E;11;17%;27%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;21;14;Turning sunny;24;16;NE;12;57%;3%;8

Tirana, Albania;Decreasing clouds;23;12;Sunny and very warm;28;12;NNE;9;47%;21%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;21;15;Sun and clouds;24;11;NW;12;53%;1%;8

Toronto, Canada;Rain this afternoon;6;1;Morning rain;11;3;WNW;24;82%;81%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;17;Sunny and delightful;28;16;ESE;7;35%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing and warmer;25;12;Decreasing clouds;20;11;E;9;62%;16%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cool;11;-2;Rain and drizzle;9;-2;NE;21;34%;78%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with rain;10;4;Showers around;11;5;SSE;11;61%;90%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, mild;22;12;A t-storm around;23;13;SE;23;58%;80%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Lots of sun, warmer;37;24;Sunshine, summerlike;38;25;WSW;8;42%;7%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine and cooler;12;4;Partly sunny;12;3;ESE;17;52%;10%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;19;9;Mostly cloudy, mild;21;11;E;20;54%;18%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;11;10;A shower in the p.m.;15;9;SW;27;64%;66%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;38;26;Partly sunny and hot;39;25;WSW;11;39%;11%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;22;8;Clouds and sun;23;10;NNE;8;41%;25%;5

