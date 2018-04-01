U.S.-China trade war proves New Southbound Policy right: Taiwan President

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The threat of a trade war between the United States and China proves that Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy to turn toward Southeast Asia was right, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Wednesday.

Tsai was speaking at a leadership meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party, which she chairs, and where she heard a specialist report about the potential impact of a trade war on Taiwan. Her comments were later relayed by a party spokesman, the Central News Agency reported.

A number of policies her government had implemented since coming to power in May 2016 had been the right ones, as was now being proven by the threat of a trade war, she said.

The New Southbound Policy was designed to wean Taiwanese business off its heavy reliance on investing and manufacturing in China, and to turn them into the direction of Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Australia and New Zealand. As the U.S. slaps sanctions against products “made in China,” a number of products manufactured by Taiwanese companies in China might be hit.

Tsai said those policies were still not enough, and needed to be speeded up just like Taiwan’s transformation and progress.

The executive and national security teams would closely monitor the developments of the trade disputes in order to take the necessary measures, the president said.

Trade and economic cooperation needed to be multilateral and diverse, CNA quoted her as saying, while she also emphasized the importance of restoring Taiwan’s key position as an Asian trading power by joining bodies like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.