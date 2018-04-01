  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese father fighting against cancer covers daughter in wedding veil

"You must live happily" - Hou said to his daughter

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/11 19:47

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese father who had reached the final stage of his colorectal cancer helped cover his daughter in her wedding veil and gave her his words of blessing at a hospital in southwestern Taiwan, leaving people in attendance in tears, reported the United Daily News.  

On April 11, a future married couple hurried to the emergency room at Chiayi Christian Hospital where the bride's father was under treatment for cancer. Despite his severe condition, the father still helped the bride cover her head with her wedding veil and told her: "You must live happily!".

The 64-year-old father surnamed Hou, who has been fighting against cancer for five years, was urgently sent to the hospital in Chiayi City just a night before his daughter's wedding ceremony. However, Hou's daughter did not want her dad to be absent from the happiest day of her life. Consequently, the couple rushed to the hospital to see the father before the marriage ceremony began.

Hou said that his greatest wish, like that of any father, was to witness the daughter's marriage and hand in the daughter to her groom. Today his wish has been fulfilled."I have no regrets in my life", Hou said. 

He added that family is the biggest driving force for him to continue fighting against the disease, so he is looking forward to seeing his grandchildren. 

Present at the location, doctors and nurses at Chiayi Christian Hospital together sang the song called "Let the dream fly" to cherish the moment, causing the newlywed couple along with Hou's family to break out in tears. 
Chiayi
marriage
Chiayi Christian hospital

RELATED ARTICLES

Strong winds shut down ferry service between Penghu and Taiwan main island
2018/04/07 14:19
Fear of 'local extinction' in aging Taiwan village 
2018/04/06 11:31
New Taipei City plans mass cosplay wedding
2018/04/04 10:23
Chiayi launches indie music festival over holiday weekend in Taiwan 
2018/04/02 12:17
Man in southern Taiwan tosses boiling soup on woman's face after a brush with her hair
2018/03/24 14:02