Taiwanese father fighting against cancer covers daughter in wedding veil

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese father who had reached the final stage of his colorectal cancer helped cover his daughter in her wedding veil and gave her his words of blessing at a hospital in southwestern Taiwan, leaving people in attendance in tears, reported the United Daily News.

On April 11, a future married couple hurried to the emergency room at Chiayi Christian Hospital where the bride's father was under treatment for cancer. Despite his severe condition, the father still helped the bride cover her head with her wedding veil and told her: "You must live happily!".

The 64-year-old father surnamed Hou, who has been fighting against cancer for five years, was urgently sent to the hospital in Chiayi City just a night before his daughter's wedding ceremony. However, Hou's daughter did not want her dad to be absent from the happiest day of her life. Consequently, the couple rushed to the hospital to see the father before the marriage ceremony began.

Hou said that his greatest wish, like that of any father, was to witness the daughter's marriage and hand in the daughter to her groom. Today his wish has been fulfilled."I have no regrets in my life", Hou said.

He added that family is the biggest driving force for him to continue fighting against the disease, so he is looking forward to seeing his grandchildren.

Present at the location, doctors and nurses at Chiayi Christian Hospital together sang the song called "Let the dream fly" to cherish the moment, causing the newlywed couple along with Hou's family to break out in tears.