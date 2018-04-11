UAE accuses Somalia over $9.6 million seized at airport

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The United Arab Emirates is condemning what it calls an "illegal" move by Somalia to seize $9.6 million from an aircraft at the Mogadishu airport.

The UAE's state news agency, WAM, says 47 Emirati Armed Forces personnel were on board the plane and some were held at gunpoint and assaulted by Somali security forces. WAM reports that the money was allocated to support the Somali army and trainees.

Somalia's government has dismissed such reports. It announced the seizure Sunday.

Relations between Somalia and the UAE have been strained since the oil-rich Gulf country's Dubai-owned DP World port operator began operating a major port in Somalia's breakaway territory of Somaliland last year. The UAE also is building a military base there, suggesting that the country is moving toward recognizing Somaliland's independence.