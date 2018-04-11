Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense: President Tsai to monitor naval exercise on April 13

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) said Wednesday that President Tsai Ing-wen will monitor the military’s defense and rapid response capabilities at the naval base of Suao on Friday morning.

According to reports from the Council of Agriculture and Coast Guard Administration, the military has been conducting rehearsals and enforcing sea and air space control on waters off Taiwan’s northeastern coast since last week, local media reports said. Since the beginning of this week, the rehearsals have been turned into rehearsals for joint operations of the army, navy , and air force, the reports said.

There’s speculation that Tsai might board a naval vessel to monitor the exercise.

The MND said that the ministry will arrange a series of mission tests in the future so that the president can understand the military’s preparation for defending the country.