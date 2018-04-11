Brain4breakfast serves up food for thought video on history of Taiwan and China  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- YouTube channel Brain4breakfast yesterday (April 10) released a humorous animated historical overview of the history of Taiwan and its relationship with China.

In the video, titled "Two Taiwans, Two Chinas, Twice," Brain4breakfast uses country balls and maps to illustrate the history of Taiwan's Austronesian peoples and the island's interaction with China and other countries over the centuries.

The video starts out by pointing out the relative similarity among Malayo-Polynesian languages which cover a vast swath of the planet from Hawaii to Madagascar in an area linguists refer to as Austronesia. Though these languages are linguistically similar despite their vast geographical distances, the languages spoken by Taiwan's aboriginal tribes are actually extremely diverse despite their close proximity, indicating that they are the oldest variants of Austronesian languages and thus the origin of the language family.

The video explains the indigenous people, though close in proximity to China are not Chinese and never came under the influence of Chinese dynasties or rulers (until after the arrival of the Dutch).

In introducing the history of China, it explains that because there are no major geographical feature dividing it, unification was possible early on in its history, relative to other ancient civilizations. It also described China as an evolutionary "crucible of war" which was designed to select the dominant group.

It then explained the process of Sinicisation in which disparate groups were all eventually converted to the Han Chinese culture. However it emphasized that there are fringes where Sinicisation has not been completed, due to geographical features such as the Tibetan tundra, arid steppe of Inner Mongolia, Uighur desert west and the highland south.

Water was highlighted as a major limit to Sinicisation and because Taiwan was separated from China by the Taiwan Strait, it did not occur until much later in history. Though Chinese fisherman were known to venture to Taiwan, they never settled permanently due to technological barriers, lack of a pull and because the the Austronesians "were not exactly pushovers."

The Dutch are then mentioned as the catalyst for interaction between China and Taiwan. After breaking away from Spain's grip in the 1600s, the Dutch sought a power base in the south Pacific and fought with the Spanish to establish a foothold in what the Portuguese dubbed at the time as Formosa.

At the the time that the Dutch arrived, the Ming Dynasty was crumbling and was not overly concerned about their presence on the island. Meanwhile, the Dutch used the western plains of Taiwan to grow crops and imported Chinese laborers for its economic colony.

However, according to the video, because the Chinese started to resent their living and working conditions under the Dutch, they started a peasant rebellion, likely in reference to the Guo Huaiyi rebellion.

While the Ming were being crushed by the Qing, Ming loyalists defeated the Dutch and seized Formosa, and formed the Kingdom of Tungning. However, this soon fell to the Qing, who officially named it Taiwan (Taiwan Prefecture of Fujian Province).

According to the video, Taiwan was not seen as a core area of the nation, until the Japanese seized it in 1895, and the narrator snidely quips, "We always want what we can't have, don't we?"

The video then covers the unification of China by the Kuomingtang (KMT), and then in a possible reference to the Shanghai massacre of 1927, the narrator laments, "then they turned around and massacred all the communists. We just don't learn do we?"

The communist and nationalist civil war then started, but the two sides had to put the conflict on hold to fight Japan during WWII. The flooding of the Yellow River by Chiang Kai-shek to slow the advance of the Japanese is mentioned in the video as a factor leading to widespread peasant support for the communists.

Taiwan was returned to China after WWII, but a civil war soon broke out on the mainland and in the end the remnants of the Republic of China fled to Taiwan. The narrator then asserts that Taiwan struggled to maintain legitimacy due to the legacy of the Japanese and existence of Taiwan aborigines.

He asserts that a Sinicisation campaign was then begun in Taiwan and questioned how a "stunted rump state claimed to be the representative of over 1 billion people?" He then blames the "United Nations Cartel" for arbitrarily deciding on which countries are allowed membership into the club based on the whims of its most powerful members.

The video's narrator then says that because of China's economic, military, political and nuclear power, it calls the shots in the UN and international community when it comes to the status of Taiwan, claiming that it is a province of China. He then concludes that "Taiwan can do whatever trade and sport they like in private, but within earshot of People's Republic of China, everyone has to publicly pretend that Taiwan does not exist."