8 Taiwanese arrested for selling counterfeit goods on Facebook 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After three months of surveillance, police uncovered 7,392 counterfeit items worth over NT$40 million (US$1.3 million) waiting to be sold over Facebook Live in Kaohsiung and Tainan.

Chief of the investigation, Tai Chao-tung (戴朝東), said today that the culprits knew hawking counterfeit goods over Facebook Live would be difficult for police to track and that this method of thievery has been gaining popularity, according to CNA.



(CNA image)

The perpetrators, a group of eight Taiwanese led by a man surnamed Wu (吳), created six Facebook fan pages for their goods and then broadcast the sales late at night.

The fake items sold included Louis Vuitton and Gucci brand earrings, rings, bracelets, necklaces, and phone cases. Counterfeit authentication certificates were included with each purchase, violating trademark laws.

Products were sold at a steep discount against retail value. For instance, a cell phone that would sell for around NT$30,000 in a department store would be sold for NT$1,000 – 2,000.

Goods were then delivered using a cash on delivery service (COD).

As of January this year a special group of police monitored the counterfeit activity 24 hours a day and by the end of March the group had gathered enough evidence to bust the criminals in action, reported CNA.

The counterfeiters operated out of three locations: Gangshan District in Kaohsiung, Yancheng District in Kaohsiung, and Yongkang District in Tainan.