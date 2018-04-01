 Taiwan's Yehliu allows visitors to admire the iconic Queen’s Head rock in the evening

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's remarkable tourist destination, Yehliu Geopark is going to open in the evening for the first time to allow the public to admire the iconic Queen's Head rock in combination with light effects.

In cooperation with the Tourism Bureau's promotion of seaside tourism, Taiwan's North Coast holds the first evening event called Luminous Yehliu – Queen Sleepless from April 20 to 28 with online ticket booking starting on March 10.

At the press conference, the deputy director of the Tourism Bureau, Chang Hsi-tung (張錫聰) said it is the first time that Yehliu Geopark will open for nighttime admission. Tourists will be able to observe the dazzling display of natural sculptures accompanied by colorful theme lights dancing to the music.

Due to safety considerations, the number of entry tickets per night is limited to 500 and pre-sale tickets on weekends have been fully sold.

Yehliu Geopark is the top destination in northern Taiwan and the home of several unique geological formations including the iconic Queen's Head, Sea Candles, Fairy Shoe and Ice Cream Rock.

Check out this link to book the entry ticket.