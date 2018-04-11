Taiwan representative to US says bilateral relationship 'robust'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative to the U.S. Stanley Kao (高碩泰) said Monday the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) had served “as a bedrock of a close and impeccable partnership between the two countries.”

The year of 2018 marks the 39th anniversary of the enactment of the TRA, which was passed by the two chambers of the U.S. Congress after President Jimmy Cater cut the diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China in 1978 and announced to nullify the Sino-American Mutual Defense Treaty with the Taiwan government 24 years after its implementation.

Appointed as the representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S. after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took power in 2016, Kao said in an article published by the National Interest that the TRA “has not only enhanced peace and prosperity across the region, but has also served as a steadfast foundation for Taiwan and the U.S. to enjoy strong ties for nearly four decades.”

Kao said that the Taiwan Travel Act (H.R. 535), implemented in March to encourage mutual visits of American and Taiwanese officials at all levels, was proof that the TRA had continued to boost the bilateral relations up to the present time.

On a people-to-people level, Taiwan's participation in the U.S. Global Entry Program, which would allow expedited entry of Taiwan’s passport holders traveling to America, and the formulation of the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) between the two countries, showed that the relationship between Taiwanese and American people had also been strengthened in recent years, added Kao.

From the national security point of view, Kao referred to the TRA as having "served as a key to regional peace and stability” as it promised U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

As the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) is scheduled to open its new building in Neihu District of Taipei City in June, many are eager to know which U.S. officials will visit Taiwan after the implementation the TTA and in the midst of the U.S-China tension on trade.

The economist, which considers the Trump administration playing the “Taiwan Card” against China, said the U.S. government could send John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s new national security adviser for the opening ceremony, which could potentially arouse further unease between Taiwan, China, and the U.S.