China shuts off sea south of Hainan for 3 days of military drills

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China announced it was shutting off an area in the sea south of Sanya on its island of Hainan for three days starting Wednesday to hold military drills.

Over the past few years, the communist government of President Xi Jinping (習近平) has taken a militant line over its territorial claims on disputed islands in the South China Sea while holding military drills in several areas, with Navy vessels and Air Force jets passing close by other nations, including Taiwan.

Since April 5, more than 50 Navy ships, including submarines and the aircraft carrier Liaoning, have been gathering in the area, according to satellite pictures, the United Daily News reported.

The newspaper quoted experts as saying that if the photos were correct, they signified one of the largest military maneuvers for the Chinese Navy ever. The drills might include simulations of attacks on sea targets, on land, and against submarines, while testing the Navy’s ability to hold on to territory after a successful landing, reports said.

As a second aircraft carrier was being prepared which could take over research and testing functions, the Liaoning would play an even more important role in purely military drills, experts said.