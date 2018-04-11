Take time to smell the roses at Taipei Rose Garden

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--English roses are in full bloom in the Taipei Rose Garden, and the public are invited to stop by and enjoy the sweet scents and beautiful flowers, Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) said on Tuesday.

Taipei Rose Garden boasts more than 700 varieties of roses, and the displays are divided into sections based on the variety and characteristics of the roses, the PSLO said, adding that English roses have adapted well to the weather and soil conditions of Taiwan.



Several varieties of English roses are cultivated in the English Rose Garden, including Golden Celebration, Wedgewood Rose, Comtesse de Provence, Othello, Spirit of Freedom, Tamora, and many more, according to the PSLO.



The administrative agency of the Yuanshan Park indicated that English roses hail from David Austin, characterized by its multilayered look and rich fragrance. While the roses adapt well in Taiwan’s warm and humid climate, the agency reminds visitors not to step onto the meadows to allow better soil drainage for the plants.

If you visit the rose garden, you are strongly recommended to also pay the nearby Lin An Tai Residence a visit.



Facility Info:

Taipei Rose Garden is located in Xinsheng Park Area of Taipei Expo Park. (Address: No. 135, Section 3, Xinsheng North Road)



Directions:

By MRT: Disembark at Yuanshan Station, follow the signs and walk past Taipei Expo Park’s Yuanshan Park Area and Fine Arts Park Area. By bus:

Take 279, 285, 298, 606, 685, or R34 (available on holidays) and get off at Min Zu East Road stop.

Take 285, R50, 665 (available on weekdays), 676, or minibus 9 (available on weekdays) and get off at Xinsheng Park.

Take R34 (available on holidays) and get off at Lin An Tai Residence.

Take 72, 74, 222, 286 (subline), 527, 642, 643, B16 (available on weekdays), or minibus 9 (available on weekdays) and get off at Xinshen Park or Lin An Tai Residence.

The closest YouBike dock is located near Lin An Tai Residence.

The following photos are courtesy of the PSLO

