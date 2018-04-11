Taiwan chef team to tour America, Europe, and ASEAN to promote Taiwanese cuisine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan has been known for its rich diversity in food throughout the country and as a home to world-famous food and beverage businesses. A team of 22 chefs and culinary instructors is set to kick off their tour from April to promote Taiwanese cuisine at all corners of the world.

The team has been selected and sponsored by the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) and is bound to visit Europe, the United States, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, South Korea, countries in Central and Southern America, the Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia, and island countries in Oceania, said the head of OCAC Wu Hsin-hsing (吳新興) on Tuesday.

The team is composed of experienced culinary instructors, culinary management experts, and chefs. They will be giving lectures at culinary workshops or providing consulting services to restaurants during their stay in the aforementioned countries.

Wu said the chef tours have been doing well since 2010, with an accumulated 144,000 participants from around the world, and this year the council will continue to organize the mission to promote the country's cultural/culinary diplomacy, foster mutual understanding, and increase Taiwan's international visibility.