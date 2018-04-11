  1. Home
  2. Society

NT$500,000 reward offered for mountaineer missing in central Taiwan mountains

Family offers NT$500,000 reward for mountaineer who has been missing in central Taiwan mountains for 10 days

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/11 15:35

Lee Chaoyuan. (Photo from Lee Chaoyuan Facebook page)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An highly experienced mountaineer was declared missing on Monday (April 9) in Taitung's Xiangyang District, with his relatives and friends offering an NT$500,000 reward to anyone who can find him alive, reported Liberty Times

The man, identified as Lee Chaoyuan (李昭元), 61, a retired school teacher from Yilan County's Zhongshan Elementary School, set out alone from Kaohsiung on March 23 to go on a trek across the Central Mountain Range. Prior to his trip, Lee, who fellow mountain climbers call "the mountaineering master," on March 22 announced on his Facebook page that he estimated it would take him 50 days to trek from Jiaxian District in Kaohsiung to the South Cross-Island Highway in Meishan Township in Chiayi County. 

Lee had planned to reach Dongpu in Nantou County on April 7, where he would be resupplied before passing through Nanhuashan, Qilai Peak, and then finally down to Hehuanshan, where he would be resupplied again. He then planned to go to Dayuling before heading back to Yilan.

In his post he also thanked his followers for their concern. He said that he had an emergency satellite phone, however his friends say that after announcing on April 1 that he had reached Taitung's Xiangyang District, there has been now news from him since. 

Friends and relatives are offering a reward of NT$500,000 for anyone who can find him alive and NT$200,000 to those who can find his body in the event he is deceased. 

According to media reports, there are now five to six rescue teams deployed on the mountains to search for him. Lee's wife and children are currently in a calm mood as they wait for him to return home safely.
missing
missing persons
lost relative
missing person

RELATED ARTICLES

Japanese woman whose lost camera was found in Taiwan to visit in June
2018/03/30 15:54
Camera lost in Japan is found by Taiwanese students 2 years later
2018/03/29 14:51
Taiwanese film banned in China because actor allegedly supports Taiwan Independence   
2018/03/28 15:57
Hong Kong star Anthony Wong finds long-lost brothers 
2018/03/27 18:13
Taiwan police officer helps Filipino sisters swiftly retrieve missing camera 
2018/03/13 20:27