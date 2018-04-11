NT$500,000 reward offered for mountaineer missing in central Taiwan mountains

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An highly experienced mountaineer was declared missing on Monday (April 9) in Taitung's Xiangyang District, with his relatives and friends offering an NT$500,000 reward to anyone who can find him alive, reported Liberty Times.

The man, identified as Lee Chaoyuan (李昭元), 61, a retired school teacher from Yilan County's Zhongshan Elementary School, set out alone from Kaohsiung on March 23 to go on a trek across the Central Mountain Range. Prior to his trip, Lee, who fellow mountain climbers call "the mountaineering master," on March 22 announced on his Facebook page that he estimated it would take him 50 days to trek from Jiaxian District in Kaohsiung to the South Cross-Island Highway in Meishan Township in Chiayi County.

Lee had planned to reach Dongpu in Nantou County on April 7, where he would be resupplied before passing through Nanhuashan, Qilai Peak, and then finally down to Hehuanshan, where he would be resupplied again. He then planned to go to Dayuling before heading back to Yilan.

In his post he also thanked his followers for their concern. He said that he had an emergency satellite phone, however his friends say that after announcing on April 1 that he had reached Taitung's Xiangyang District, there has been now news from him since.

Friends and relatives are offering a reward of NT$500,000 for anyone who can find him alive and NT$200,000 to those who can find his body in the event he is deceased.

According to media reports, there are now five to six rescue teams deployed on the mountains to search for him. Lee's wife and children are currently in a calm mood as they wait for him to return home safely.