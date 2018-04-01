Taiwan forum promotes New Southbound Policy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A forum opened Wednesday on the topic of the New Southbound Policy, the government’s plan to intensify relations in a variety of fields with the nations of Southeast Asia, South Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Economic Daily News were the main sponsors of the one-day event in Taipei, the United Daily News reported.

The “2018 New Southbound Business Opportunities Forum” focused on how to break through limitations and competition from other countries in developing business ties with the New Southbound Policy target countries, reports said.

Panel discussions featured topics such as the role of Taiwanese banks and investment cooperation strategy while speakers included Minister without Portfolio John Deng and the chairmen of the Taiwan Business Bank and of CPC Corp., Taiwan.

Over the past year, trade between Taiwan and the New Southbound Policy countries increased by 15.6 percent, or higher than the average increase with other countries in general, which amounted to 12.9 percent, the United Daily News reported. Taiwanese investment in those countries surged by 54.5 percent, while investment in the other direction rose 15.8 percent.