Themes announced for Taiwan's premiere ICT trade show, COMPUTEX 

COMPUTEX is the 2nd largest ICT trade show in the world, drew over 41,0000 visitors in 2017 alone

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/11 15:03

COMPUTEX is Asia's largest ICT trade show. (Image from Computex' Facebook)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six themes were announced at a press conference Wednesday morning for the upcoming COMPUTEX Taipei technology and IoT trade show June 5 - 9.

The six themes for the COMPUTEX conference will be artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, the Internet of Things, gaming and VR, blockchain, and innovation and startups.

COMPUTEX is "one of the leading business-to-business professional information and communication technology trade shows" organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Taiwan Computer Association (TCA) since 1981, according to COMPUTEX. 

In 2017 over 41,000 international visitors attended the conference from over 167 countries. Over 1,600 exhibitors are expected. 

TCA hopes the focus of COMPUTEX broadens from promoting export products to showcasing new arenas of interest, like VR and IoT. 
