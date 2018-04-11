  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/11 14:01
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Hoskins Phi 10 32 7 12 .375
Posey SF 10 32 4 12 .375
Swanson Atl 10 41 5 15 .366
Owings Ari 11 34 8 12 .353
Galvis SD 12 40 3 14 .350
Herrera Phi 9 32 7 11 .344
Moran Pit 9 32 5 11 .344
RFlaherty Atl 10 35 7 12 .343
Kendrick Was 9 35 2 12 .343
Dickerson Pit 9 38 8 13 .342
Villar Mil 12 38 1 13 .342
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 6; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Thames, Milwaukee, 4; 10 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Polanco, Pittsburgh, 13; Harper, Washington, 12; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; FFreeman, Atlanta, 11; Cespedes, New York, 10; Tucker, Atlanta, 9; BAnderson, Miami, 9; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 9; Pollock, Arizona, 9; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 9.

Pitching

; 14 tied at 2-0.