British MP, officials tour Taipei atop YouBike

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a quick two-day tour of Taiwan promoting trade and sustainability initiatives between Great Britain and Taiwan, British Member of Parliament Graham Stuart enjoyed Taipei with a YouBike ride.

Stuart is the Minister for Investment at the Department for International Trade. He arrived in Taiwan on April 9.



(Image from TAISE)

Joining Stuart on the bike ride was the Deputy Representative to the British Office Taipei, Andrew Pittam, the Head of Economic and Prosperity Section at the British Office Taipei, Mandeep Singh Gill, and YouBike spokesperson, Liu Li-chu (劉麗珠), according to the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE).



(Image from TAISE)

The group departed from Taipei City Hall, passing by Taipei 101 and the National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall before looping back to city hall.



(Image from TAISE)

After the bike ride Stuart said it was a treat to experience first-hand Taipei’s sustainable transportation system, particularly during the trip's tight schedule. During the tour he shared some of Britain’s recent successes in sustainable transportation.



(Image from TAISE)

A Taiwanese agritech company announced Tuesday plans to invest GBP£1,800 million (NT$758 million) in the UK over the next two years and build a vertical farming pilot factory at the National Agri-Food Innovation Campus in York. Stuart announced the investment project alongside the president of YesHealth Agri-biotechnology, Winston Tsai (蔡文清), at the company's high-tech farm in Taoyuan City.