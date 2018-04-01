Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu named secretary-general to Taiwan’s Presidential Office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Presidential Office named current Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) as Secretary-General Wednesday.

Chen, 67, is regarded as one of the most powerful politicians in Taiwan and is the second woman to assume the highest-ranking official in the Office after the country implemented universal suffrage.

Praising Chen as “an important asset” to Taiwanese society, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said at a ceremony on Wednesday morning that when the government was pushing for major reforms and transformation in the country, she decided to entrust Chen with the responsibility of helping her carry out those important tasks. “I believe that Chen, with her highly regarded experience and reputation, can fully assist me and the administration,” said the president.

President Tsai added Chen’s main role as her top aide would be to communicate or hold dialogue with the public as the government was trying to implement its policies and reforms. “The reputation and impeccable trustworthiness of Chen in Taiwan makes her the best candidate” for assuming the post of secretary-general, continued the president.

Consenting the president's speech with several nods, Chen repeatedly said during her address that she would serve in the role of assisting the president to carry out her reforms. “We need to communicate with society and different political parties. I hope to make Taiwanese society full of harmony and smooth dialogue while reducing conflict and confrontation,” said Chen.

As Chen started working as a pro-democratic activist in 1968, a time when the ruling Democratic Progressive Party was not yet founded and the Kuomintang nationalist government implemented martial law in Taiwan, she has been a major figure in Taiwan’s democratic movement.

Chen said in the past half century, she had transformed from an outlawed political dissident into the secretary-general to the Presidential Office, during which she witnessed how Taiwan had become a country “where the society values human rights and people are not afraid of being suppressed for holding different political opinions.”

Speaking of leaving Kaohsiung City before her final term ends in December, Chen emphasized that all the policies and commitments she gave to the citizens would be completed as scheduled by the succeeding mayor and the city government.

Chen is now the second woman politician to become the top aide for the president after Yeh Chu-lan (葉菊蘭). Yeh only served the position for roughly six months from August 2007 to March 2008 near the end of former president Chen Shui-bian’s second mandate.

As one of the most powerful politicians in Taiwan, media reports also indicate that Chen could play a role in the DPP's campaign for the general elections in November, during which mayors of the six special municipalities, lawmakers and other municipal heads around the country will be elected.