|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|10
|37
|13
|16
|.432
|Cano Sea
|9
|29
|9
|12
|.414
|Mauer Min
|8
|27
|5
|11
|.407
|Gregorius NYY
|11
|36
|10
|14
|.389
|Altuve Hou
|12
|46
|7
|17
|.370
|Bogaerts Bos
|9
|38
|7
|14
|.368
|Segura Sea
|9
|38
|8
|14
|.368
|Simmons LAA
|12
|52
|12
|19
|.365
|HRamirez Bos
|9
|39
|6
|14
|.359
|MChapman Oak
|12
|43
|9
|15
|.349
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Davidson, Chicago, 4; 17 tied at 3.
|Runs Batted In
HRamirez, Boston, 11; Gallo, Texas, 10; Upton, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; Smoak, Toronto, 10; 6 tied at 9.
|Pitching
Bleier, Baltimore, 2-0; Porcello, Boston, 2-0; Junis, Kansas City, 2-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2-0; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; Morton, Houston, 2-0; Verlander, Houston, 2-0.