Ryu dominates, Seager goes deep as Dodgers beat A's 4-0

By  Associated Press
2018/04/11 13:15

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hyun-Jin Ryu cruised through six innings of one-hit ball, Corey Seager hit one of three Dodgers homers and Los Angeles beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Ryu (1-0) rebounded from a rocky season debut to shut down Oakland. He struck out eight and walked one, handing off to the bullpen after just 90 pitches. Ryu also walked and singled in two plate appearances.

Chris Taylor and Seager hit back-to-back homers off Sean Manaea (1-2) in the first inning, and Matt Kemp later added his first homer since returning to Los Angeles in a December trade with Atlanta.

Relievers Tony Cingrani and Ross Stripling got the ball to Kenley Jansen, who got two outs for his second save of the season.

After walking Matt Chapman with one out in the first inning, Ryu retired 13 in a row, including six strikeouts. Stephen Piscotty's two-out single in the fifth was the A's first hit of the game.

Manaea gave up seven hits and two runs over five innings. He has a 1.74 ERA through three starts.

Kemp homered to right-center in the sixth off Liam Hendriks, and Logan Forsythe added an RBI double.

Los Angeles has won two straight since dropping four in a row. Oakland has lost four of five, with four games left on their eight-game trip.

GURLEY POWER

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

TRAINER'S ROOM

A's: Oakland sent C Josh Phegley (finger) on a rehab assignment to Class A Stockton. ... Injured INF Renato Nunez (strained left hamstring) is rehabbing at Triple-A Nashville and close to returning. He could be recalled as early as Saturday.

Dodgers: Injured 3B Justin Turner (broken left wrist) did some light throwing before the game but is not hitting yet.

UP NEXT

A's: RHP Daniel Mengden (0-2, 6.55) pitches for Oakland in Wednesday's series finale.

Dodgers: After having his start pushed back one day due to food poisoning in San Francisco over the weekend, Alex Wood (0-1, 1.93) makes his third start of the season.

