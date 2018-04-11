Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|002
|111
|001—6
|11
|1
|Chicago
|000
|010
|004—5
|6
|1
Snell, Kittredge (7), Andriese (8), Weber (9), Colome (9) and Ramos; Fulmer, Santiago (5), Infante (8), Bummer (9) and Castillo, Narvaez. W_Snell 1-1. L_Fulmer 0-1. Sv_Colome (3). HRs_Tampa Bay, Gomez (2). Chicago, Abreu (3).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|01x—2
|4
|1
Boyd, Wilson (8) and J.McCann; Tomlin, McAllister (6), T.Olson (7), Otero (7), Miller (8), Allen (9) and R.Perez. W_Miller 1-0. L_Wilson 0-2. Sv_Allen (3). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (2), Perez (1).
___
|Toronto
|000
|000
|011—2
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010—1
|3
|2
A.Sanchez, Osuna (9) and Martin; Cashner, M.Castro (8), O'Day (9) and Sisco. W_A.Sanchez 1-1. L_O'Day 0-1. Sv_Osuna (5). HRs_Toronto, Granderson (1).
___
|New York
|000
|010
|000—
|1
|10
|2
|Boston
|130
|109
|00x—14
|11
|0
L.Severino, Kahnle (6), Shreve (6), Cessa (8) and Romine; Sale, Kelly (7), Johnson (8) and C.Vazquez. W_Sale 1-0. L_L.Severino 2-1. HRs_New York, Judge (3). Boston, Betts (2).
___
|Los Angeles
|312
|301
|100—11
|18
|1
|Texas
|010
|000
|000—
|1
|7
|0
Skaggs, Bard (6), Paredes (8) and Maldonado; M.Perez, Chavez (4), Colon (7) and Chirinos. W_Skaggs 2-0. L_M.Perez 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (4), Simmons (1).
___
|Seattle
|130
|013
|000—8
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|201
|000—3
|7
|1
F.Hernandez, Altavilla (6), Pazos (8), Diaz (9) and Marjama; Skoglund, Boyer (5), Flynn (6), B.Smith (9) and Butera. W_F.Hernandez 2-1. L_Skoglund 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Heredia (2). Kansas City, Moustakas (2).
___
|Houston
|010
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|210
|000
|01x—4
|8
|0
Keuchel, McHugh (5), Rondon (7), J.Smith (8) and B.McCann; Odorizzi, Pressly (7), Duke (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Odorizzi 1-0. L_Keuchel 0-2. Sv_Rodney (2).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|200
|002
|00x—4
|11
|0
Manaea, Hendriks (6), Coulombe (6), Hatcher (8) and Lucroy; Ryu, Cingrani (7), Stripling (8), Jansen (9) and A.Barnes. W_Ryu 1-0. L_Manaea 1-2. Sv_Jansen (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Taylor (1), Seager (1), Kemp (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|013
|100
|300—8
|12
|1
|Chicago
|110
|000
|120—5
|10
|0
Nova, E.Santana (8), F.Vazquez (8) and Cervelli; Chatwood, Montgomery (6), Butler (8), Duensing (9) and Contreras. W_Nova 1-1. L_Chatwood 0-2. Sv_F.Vazquez (4). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (2), Cervelli (1). Chicago, Baez 2 (2).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|2
|Washington
|200
|101
|00x—4
|8
|0
Foltynewicz, Carle (6), J.Ramirez (7), Minter (8) and C.Perez; Strasburg, Solis (9), Madson (9) and P.Severino. W_Strasburg 2-1. L_Foltynewicz 1-1. Sv_Madson (1).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|14x—6
|6
|0
Bailey, Hughes (7), Rainey (8) and Barnhart; Nola, Milner (9) and Alfaro, Knapp. W_Nola 1-0. L_Hughes 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (2).
___
|New York
|100
|111
|022—8
|9
|0
|Miami
|000
|040
|200—6
|11
|1
deGrom, Rhame (7), Sewald (7), Robles (8), Familia (9) and Plawecki; C.Smith, Despaigne (6), Steckenrider (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Holaday. W_Robles 2-0. L_Ziegler 0-2. Sv_Familia (6). HRs_New York, Flores (1), Cabrera 2 (3). Miami, Bour 2 (2).
___
|San Diego
|001
|010
|300—5
|10
|1
|Colorado
|200
|000
|000—2
|5
|0
Lucchesi, Makita (7), Erlin (8), Cimber (8), Hand (9) and Hedges; Ty.Anderson, B.Shaw (7), Dunn (8), Oberg (9) and Iannetta. W_Lucchesi 1-0. L_B.Shaw 1-1. Sv_Hand (4). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (2), Renfroe (1). Colorado, Story (3).
___
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|001
|10—3
|11
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|001
|12—5
|9
|0
Suter, Drake (6), Jeffress (7), T.Williams (8), J.Barnes (9), Hoover (10) and Pina, Bandy; C.Martinez, Hicks (7), Norris (9), Bowman (10), Leone (11) and Molina. W_Leone 1-2. L_Hoover 0-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Thames (4). St. Louis, Carpenter (2).