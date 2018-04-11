96-year-old Kaohsiung grandma has been recycling for 20 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After images surfaced on Facebook of an elderly woman roaming the streets of Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan collecting recyclables and eating a handful of dumplings for NT$0.5 each, a story of over fifty years of hardship has emerged.

On March 30, photos of a frail, elderly woman were posted on the Facebook page of a dumpling shop called Kaohsiung Futian Dumplings saying that she spent NT$5 to buy 10 dumplings because they were half price for seniors. The shop reported that she had come there to eat at least three or four times.

After the post went viral, SET News interviewed the woman who said that she was 96 years old and that decades ago her husband suffered a serious illness at the age of 40, which left half his body paralyzed. By the age of 46, he had died, leaving her to raise their four children alone.



Elderly woman. (Photo from Kaohsiung Futian Dumpling Facebook page)

She said that just when she thought she was going to be able to get by, she said God seemed to have played a joke with her as one after another, all four of her children died from illnesses. It was at this point that she turned to recycling to support both herself and raise two grandchildren to adulthood.

She says that she has been recycling for 20 years and she has found it gratifying that her two grandchildren are able to attend college as they work part time. Though her grandchildren are now able to support themselves, she says that she continues to make a living recycling to avoid giving them too much of a burden.

