  1. Home
  2. World

Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/11 12:37
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 002 111 001—6 11 1
Chicago 000 010 004—5 6 1

Snell, Kittredge (7), Andriese (8), Weber (9), Colome (9) and Ramos; Fulmer, Santiago (5), Infante (8), Bummer (9) and Castillo, Narvaez. W_Snell 1-1. L_Fulmer 0-1. Sv_Colome (3). HRs_Tampa Bay, Gomez (2). Chicago, Abreu (3).

___

Detroit 000 000 100—1 6 0
Cleveland 100 000 01x—2 4 1

Boyd, Wilson (8) and J.McCann; Tomlin, McAllister (6), Olson (7), Otero (7), Miller (8), Allen (9) and R.Perez. W_Miller 1-0. L_Wilson 0-2. Sv_Allen (3). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (2), Perez (1).

___

Toronto 000 000 011—2 7 0
Baltimore 000 000 010—1 3 2

A.Sanchez, Osuna (9) and Martin; Cashner, M.Castro (8), O'Day (9) and Sisco. W_A.Sanchez 1-1. L_O'Day 0-1. Sv_Osuna (5). HRs_Toronto, Granderson (1).

___

New York 000 010 000— 1 10 2
Boston 130 109 00x—14 11 0

L.Severino, Kahnle (6), Shreve (6), Cessa (8) and Romine; Sale, Kelly (7), Johnson (8) and C.Vazquez. W_Sale 1-0. L_L.Severino 2-1. HRs_New York, Judge (3). Boston, Betts (2).

___

Los Angeles 312 301 100—11 18 1
Texas 010 000 000— 1 7 0

Skaggs, Bard (6), Paredes (8) and Maldonado; M.Perez, Chavez (4), Colon (7) and Chirinos. W_Skaggs 2-0. L_M.Perez 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (4), Simmons (1).

___

Seattle 130 013 000—8 9 0
Kansas City 000 201 000—3 7 1

F.Hernandez, Altavilla (6), Pazos (8), Diaz (9) and Marjama; Skoglund, Boyer (5), Flynn (6), B.Smith (9) and Butera. W_F.Hernandez 2-1. L_Skoglund 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Heredia (2). Kansas City, Moustakas (2).

___

Houston 010 000 000—1 7 1
Minnesota 210 000 01x—4 7 0

Keuchel, McHugh (5), Rondon (7), J.Smith (8) and B.McCann; Odorizzi, Pressly (7), Duke (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Odorizzi 1-0. L_Keuchel 0-2. Sv_Rodney (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 013 100 300—8 12 1
Chicago 110 000 120—5 10 0

Nova, E.Santana (8), F.Vazquez (8) and Cervelli; Chatwood, Montgomery (6), Butler (8), Duensing (9) and Contreras. W_Nova 1-1. L_Chatwood 0-2. Sv_F.Vazquez (4). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (2), Cervelli (1). Chicago, Baez 2 (2).

___

Atlanta 000 000 001—1 5 2
Washington 200 101 00x—4 8 0

Foltynewicz, Carle (6), J.Ramirez (7), Minter (8) and C.Perez; Strasburg, Solis (9), Madson (9) and P.Severino. W_Strasburg 2-1. L_Foltynewicz 1-1. Sv_Madson (1).

___

Cincinnati 000 010 000—1 3 1
Philadelphia 000 001 14x—6 6 0

Bailey, Hughes (7), Rainey (8) and Barnhart; Nola, Milner (9) and Alfaro, Knapp. W_Nola 1-0. L_Hughes 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (2).

___

New York 100 111 022—8 9 0
Miami 000 040 200—6 11 1

deGrom, Rhame (7), Sewald (7), Robles (8), Familia (9) and Plawecki; C.Smith, Despaigne (6), Steckenrider (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Holaday. W_Robles 2-0. L_Ziegler 0-2. Sv_Familia (6). HRs_New York, Flores (1), Cabrera 2 (3). Miami, Bour 2 (2).

___

San Diego 001 010 300—5 10 1
Colorado 200 000 000—2 5 0

Lucchesi, Makita (7), Erlin (8), Cimber (8), Hand (9) and Hedges; Ty.Anderson, B.Shaw (7), Dunn (8), Oberg (9) and Iannetta. W_Lucchesi 1-0. L_B.Shaw 1-1. Sv_Hand (4). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (2), Renfroe (1). Colorado, Story (3).

___

Milwaukee 100 000 001 10—3 11 1
St. Louis 000 001 001 12—5 9 0
(11 innings)

Suter, Drake (6), Jeffress (7), T.Williams (8), Barnes (9), Hoover (10) and Pina, Bandy; C.Martinez, Hicks (7), Norris (9), Bowman (10), Leone (11) and Molina. W_Leone 1-2. L_Hoover 0-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Thames (4). St. Louis, Carpenter (2).