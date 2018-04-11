  1. Home
Carpenter homers in 11th to lift Cardinals over Brewers 5-3

By STEVE OVERBEY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/11 12:46

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Carpenter hit a two-run home run with no outs in the 11th inning to lift the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Carpenter turned around a pitch from J.J. Hoover (0-1) for the third game-ending homer of his career. It capped a night in which St. Louis rallied from one-run deficits in the ninth and 10th innings.

Domingo Santana singled in Eric Thames to put Milwaukee ahead 2-1 in the ninth inning, but Tommy Pham scored from second on a pair of wild pitches by Jacob Barnes to tie it in the bottom of the inning.

After Orlando Arcia singled in a run in the top of the 10th, Greg Garcia made it 3-3 with his own RBI single a half-inning later.

Dominic Leone (1-2) pitched a clean 11th inning before Paul DeJong set up Carpenter's winner with an infield single.

Eric Thames homered in the first inning for the Brewers.

St. Louis starter Carlos Martinez allowed a run and six hits over six innings. He stuck out four and walked two.

Brent Suter held the Cardinals to a run and four hits over 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: C Manny Pina was removed in the seventh inning with tightness in his right calf. ... OF Lorenzo Cain is listed as day-to-day after bruising his Achilles tendon in a first base collision with Jose Martinez on Monday.

Cardinals: Martinez was also held out of the starting lineup due to the collision with Cain. He is day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee RHP Junior Guerra will make his first start of the season against St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright (0-1, 7.36) in the final game of the three-game series Wednesday. Wainwright gave up three runs in 3 2/3 innings of a 3-1 loss to Arizona on Thursday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball