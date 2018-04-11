Taiwan leverages social media to promote closer bilateral business ties with Thailand

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's de-facto embassy in Thailand has recently begun tapping into social networks on social media to engage both countries' business communities in conversation aimed to create more opportunities and bilateral business ties.

After the former cabinet spokesman Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) took the leadership role at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand last year, 2017, the office has begun to leverage social media platforms to serve Taiwanese in Thailand in an efficient manner, including the launch of the SOS Line Page "Taiwan 119," a line page that promotes bilateral business "TaiwanFDI," and a newly-created line page that promotes bilateral education exchanges "TTedu."

To promote Taiwan-Thailand tourism exchanges, the office is also working with Taiwan Thailand Fans, also known as TTFans, to market tourism in the two countries. The office has even begun to extend the partnership by launching 15 sub-groups on the page on April 9 to bring professionals from different relevant sectors together to expand markets in Thailand.

According to a Facebook post on the page, the sub-groups cover sectors from environment, packaging, petrochemical, biochemical, auto parts, smart manufacturing, electric cars, biotechnology, skincare, food, healthcare, pharmaceutical, digital economy, software, cultural creative business, jewelry, textile and clothing, aerospace, ceramics, renewable energy, smart living, to service (engineering, telecom, finance, HR, and travel). Those seeking opportunities to invest in Thailand are welcome to join the groups for the needed information and assistance.