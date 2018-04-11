5 years on, marathon bomb survivors inspire medical advances

BOSTON (AP) — In the five years since the Boston Marathon bombing, medical science has made promising advances in amputations and artificial limbs.

That's due, in part, to lessons learned from the victims and research dollars made available as a result of the attack.

Some of the 17 people who lost limbs in the April 15, 2013, bombing could, like many other amputees, benefit from these developments. Prosthetic limbs need to be replaced after five to seven years.