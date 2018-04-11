Sherpa guide attempts record 22nd summit of Everest

In this March 26, 2018 photo, Nepalese veteran Sherpa guide, Kami Rita, 48, poses for a photograph at his rented apartment in Kathmandu, Nepal. Rita,
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A veteran Nepalese Sherpa guide is about to attempt a record-breaking 22nd summit of Mount Everest.
Kami Rita is one of just three people to scale Everest 21 times. The other two have retired, but he's heading back to the mountain, saying climbing is a family tradition and pays well in a country with rampant poverty.
He also wants the number of Everest climbers to be limited. The mountain has only a brief window of weather good enough for summit attempts, normally in mid-May, a situation that regularly results in mountaineering traffic jams.
Since Nepal opened to foreign trekkers in 1950, Rita says climbing has become safer, with better equipment and complex weather forecasting to warn of the mountain's deadly storms.