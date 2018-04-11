  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/11 11:58
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 10 37 13 16 .432
Cano Sea 9 29 9 12 .414
Mauer Min 8 27 5 11 .407
Gregorius NYY 11 36 10 14 .389
MChapman Oak 11 40 9 15 .375
Altuve Hou 12 46 7 17 .370
Bogaerts Bos 9 38 7 14 .368
Segura Sea 9 38 8 14 .368
Simmons LAA 12 52 12 19 .365
HRamirez Bos 9 39 6 14 .359
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Davidson, Chicago, 4; 17 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

HRamirez, Boston, 11; Gallo, Texas, 10; Upton, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; Smoak, Toronto, 10; 6 tied at 9.

Pitching

Bleier, Baltimore, 2-0; Porcello, Boston, 2-0; Junis, Kansas City, 2-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2-0; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; Morton, Houston, 2-0; Verlander, Houston, 2-0.