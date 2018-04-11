|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Owings Ari
|10
|30
|8
|12
|.400
|Hoskins Phi
|10
|32
|7
|12
|.375
|Swanson Atl
|10
|41
|5
|15
|.366
|Galvis SD
|12
|40
|3
|14
|.350
|Posey SF
|9
|29
|4
|10
|.345
|Herrera Phi
|9
|32
|7
|11
|.344
|Moran Pit
|9
|32
|5
|11
|.344
|RFlaherty Atl
|10
|35
|7
|12
|.343
|Kendrick Was
|9
|35
|2
|12
|.343
|Dickerson Pit
|9
|38
|8
|13
|.342
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 6; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; 11 tied at 3.
|Runs Batted In
Polanco, Pittsburgh, 13; Harper, Washington, 12; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; FFreeman, Atlanta, 11; Cespedes, New York, 10; Tucker, Atlanta, 9; BAnderson, Miami, 9; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 9; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 9; 7 tied at 8.
|Pitching
; 14 tied at 2-0.