|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Toronto
|8
|4
|.667
|2
|New York
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Baltimore
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Tampa Bay
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Detroit
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Kansas City
|3
|6
|.333
|2
|Chicago
|3
|7
|.300
|2½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|.750
|½
|Seattle
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Oakland
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|Texas
|4
|9
|.308
|6
___
|Monday's Games
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Cleveland 2, Detroit 0
Toronto 7, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3
Houston 2, Minnesota 0
Kansas City 10, Seattle 0
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Cleveland 2, Detroit 1
Toronto 2, Baltimore 1
Boston 14, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 11, Texas 1
Seattle 8, Kansas City 3
Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Houston (McCullers 1-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-2), 2:15 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 1-0) at Baltimore (Gausman 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-1) at Boston (Price 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Texas (Moore 0-2), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.