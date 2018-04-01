Taipei AMPA convention runs April 11 - 14

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei AMPA convention, a large-scale exhibition of the latest technology and products in the automotive, motorcycle, and transportation industries, kicks off today (April 11).

The mega-event combines several exhibitions in one: Taipei AMPA, Motorcycle Taiwan, EV Taiwan, AutoTronics Taipei, Taiwan ITS, Taiwan CarTuning.

The exhibition features 1,200 exhibitors and over 3,400 booths, with exhibitors from Taiwan, Mainland China, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, U.S.A., Philippines, Singapore and Germany.

The event is sponsored by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), a nonprofit trade promoting organization and will run from April 11 through April 15 at the Nangang Exhibition Center and TWTC Exhibition Hall 1 B Area.

A TAITRA official said that this event is the largest auto parts event in the industry and guests will be attending from China, Africa, Japan, and Europe just to peruse auto parts events, according to CNA.

In keeping with the international smart technology trend, the expo features an electric-powered vehicle motor show as well as the "Taiwan International Smart Transport Exhibition."