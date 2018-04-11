Old school: Comm Games judges back to old-fashioned scoring

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — The first gold medal event at the Commonwealth Games dive pool was delayed by a technical glitch that forced pool-deck judges to revert to old-fashioned numbered cards to show their scores.

After England divers Alicia Blagg and Katherine Torrance did their opening dive Wednesday in the three-meter synchronized competition — an inward pike — there was a lengthy delay after the electronic scoring system appeared to malfunction.

As spectators began a slow clap waiting for the scores and for the next divers to appear, the referee on the pool deck asked the 11 judges to show their scores on the back-up numbered cards which are rarely used anymore due to the electronic scoring tabulators they hold in their hands.

The manual numbered cards were used for the remainder of the opening round of seven pairs of divers. Organizers then suspended the competition until the issue with the electronic system was fixed.