Taiwan is not a pawn, but is a player: Tsai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan is not a pawn, but rather a chess player said Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) during a televised interview yesterday (April 10).

At the 43:42 mark of a pre-recorded interview broadcasted on Era News last night, Tsai was asked if Taiwan is a pawn of Trump. Tsai said that she had been asked this question by a large group of young foreign people before and she gave them the following answer:

"Don't underestimate Taiwan. A population of 23 million is not a small number, it is not a small country. Taiwan has economic strength and even to a certain extent Taiwan has military strength. In fact, Taiwan itself has considerable strength."

She then concluded by saying:

"Many people say that we are a pawn of others, you should not forget that we ourselves are a chess player."

One of the hosts of the show, Arthur Hsieh (謝震武), then said, "Therefore Trump is our pawn and we're in between the two big ones."

In response to Hsieh's comment Tsai said, "I'm just going with the flow."